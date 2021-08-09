▶️ Live Nation to let Les Schwab Amphitheater artists dictate COVID restrictions

by Meghan Glova

Concert season began Sunday at the Les Schwab Amphitheater with Brantley Gilbert, but could future shows include tighter COVID restrictions?

Live Nation Entertainment, the company that books concerts for The Old Mill District, tells Central Oregon Daily News that artists will be able to decide whether proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required at the venue.

Face masks, proof of vaccination, social distancing and negative COVID tests are currently not required at Les Schwab Amphitheater per current state COVID guidelines.

Les Schwab Amphitheater says they have not received this letter yet and no upcoming artists have made this request.