▶️ Live and in-person, Chamber of Commerce hosts Bend State of the City

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Mayor Sally Russell gave an update on what the City of Bend has accomplished and struggled with over the past few years and what’s to come at the State of the City, Bend event, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday night.

“It’s a moment in time when you look at what we have all accomplished together over the last year, actually three years since COVID and what’s to come,” said CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, Katy Brooks.

For the first time since the pandemic the event was a live, in-person event.

Around 70 people were in attendance and 150 more or so registered to watch online.

“With a city that is growing as fast as we are, the stuff that is coming, is coming fast and we all feel it. So, it is great to hear from our elected officials and from our mayor what the city is doing to keep up with that growth,” said Brooks.

Mayor Sally Russell spoke about what the council has done during her term.

“This past year we changed the fireworks code, we completed the GO bond project list, we actually adopted an integrated water system water plan with a focus on conservation and worked on middle housing development code changes,” said Russell.

A presentation also took place on topics such as housing, wildfire resilience, and the transportation bond.

The event finished with a 16 question and answer portion.

“See how far we can dive down and get to the bottom of some people’s interests or concerns or opportunities that they see, that we don’t hear all the time,” Russell said.

Russell recently announced she is stepping down as mayor.

Wednesday is her last day.

“I’m really proud of all the things that I have done with planning commissioners and elector’s and also the city staff over this time. So, now it’s time to open it up and let somebody else step into this space and take it forward,” said Russell.