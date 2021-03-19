▶️ Little Did I Know: VR zombie hunting at Zero Latency Bend

After he gave us an in-depth look at the Mars landing, we decided to send meteorologist Scott Elnes out into the field to uncover more little-known stories in a new segment we’re calling “Little Did I Know.”

In the first episode, Scott tells us about how immersive VR technology is taking the video and gaming world by storm.

He takes inside a new VR gaming arena in town – with a couple of his friends you might recognize.

But a quick warning: Some computer-generated zombies were harmed in the making of this video.