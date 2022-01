by Scott Elnes

Before coming to Bend, I forecasted the weather in Alaska – that’s where I developed a passion (ok, obsession) for cross-country skiing.

And as soon as I got into town, I was told by a friend to “Visit Virginia Meissner.”

To a non-local, that was a confusing recommendation.

In this week’s edition of Little Did I Know, I’ll tell you more about the woman behind the hugely popular sno-park just up the road from Bend.