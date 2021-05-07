▶️ Little Did I Know: The history of Billy Chinook Pt. 2

by Scott Elnes

Many of you may be familiar with “The Oregon Trail”, either from history or through the infamous video game.

But did you know that the leader of the expedition that mapped it was named John Fremont?

Even further, did you know he had a young native teenager with him on his expeditions named Billy Chinook?

Yep, Billy Chinook played a pivotal role in the history of Central Oregon.

In episode one we told you a little-known legend about Billy’s lineage and how a smallpox outbreak almost kept him from being born.

This week, Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes tells us more about teenage Billy’s eagerness to join the expedition to map a path out west.