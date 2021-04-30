▶️ Little Did I Know: The history of Billy Chinook Pt. 1

Many of you may be familiar with “The Oregon Trail”, either from history or through the infamous video game.

But did you know that the leader of the expedition that mapped it was named John Fremont?

Even further, did you know he had a young native teenager with him on his expeditions named Billy Chinook?

Yep, Billy Chinook was a real man who played a pivotal role in the history of Central Oregon.

Tonight, Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes begins a series of stories introducing us to the “Legend of Guygo,” whom we have come to know as Billy Chinook.