by Scott Elnes

If you’ve ever driven through Downtown Bend, you’ve seen the work of the Brosterhous brothers.

They were some of the first construction contractors in town, building many familiar landmarks.

Sadly, the Historical Museum was the place where George Brosterhous took his final breath – or so we thought.

Don’t be fooled – George seems to still be quite active in death, and in this edition of Little Did I know, we put on on our ghost chaser hats to find out more.