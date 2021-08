by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you were to poll Central Oregonians about the most beautiful areas in our region, Smith Rock would likely be on most people’s shortlist.

But did you know that the creation of Smith Rock was far from beautiful, and has ties to one of the most catastrophic eruptions ever to take place on Earth?

In this week’s edition of Little Did I Know, we’ll explain and tell you about Smith Rock and Yellowstone being somewhat distant cousins.