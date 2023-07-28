▶️ Little Did I Know: Taking on the Big Butte Challenge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Many of us in Central Oregon look for something to do to stay in shape during the summer. For some, it’s hiking and for others kayaking or trail running.

Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes decided to sign up for a thing called “the big butte challenge”.. But when he looked at the list of buttes in the challenge, he realized there were a lot of things he didn’t know.

So he went out to run down the answers… literally.

