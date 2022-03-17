▶️ Little Did I Know (Oscars Edition): ‘Rooster Cogburn’

by Scott Elnes
  |  
Thursday, March 17th 2022

If you lived through the 1980s, you’re probably familiar with the famous movie reviewing duo of Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert.

Before the internet became mainstream, the Chicago-based film critics were the go-to sources for reviews of the latest movies to hit the big screen (this was wayyyy before streaming.)

In this week’s edition of Little Did I Know, we continue our look at films shot here in Central Oregon with our own review of the classic “Rooster Cogburn,” starring John Wayne and Catherine Hepburn. 

 
