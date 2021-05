by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

While Central Oregon is known for its legal adult libations these days, there was a time when taking the edge off came at a much higher price.

In this week’s edition of Little Did I Know, Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes takes us to Skeleton Cave where bootleggers used to tempt fate to create firewater during the days of prohibition.

