by Scott Elnes

It was where Central Oregonians came to relax, have fun and forget about their troubles during much of the depression.

And yet, all there is today to remember it by is a plaque along the Deschutes River and some soot that still stains the rocks.

It’s the Kirtsis Swim Tank.

Never heard of it? Well, neither had we.

So it seemed like a perfect thing to check out for this week’s edition of Little Did I Know.

Miss an episode? Catch up at the link below.