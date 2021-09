by Scott Elnes

Central Oregon has a rich history of baseball that dates back well over 100 years.

We’ve seen local boys make good in the majors and even a not-so-local boy make – shall we say – ‘not bad’ in the minors yet go on to a major league film career.

In this week’s edition of Little Did I Know, we step up to the plate and take a look at Central Oregon baseball and the film star who called Bend home, if only for a little while.