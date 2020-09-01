▶️ Like the river that drives its economy, Maupin moves along as wildfires burn nearby

A massive wildfire continues to grow in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

The White River Fire is the region’s top priority at the moment, after spreading to more than 15,400 acres over the weekend and prompting evacuation notices for Wamic, Tygh Valley, Maupin and surrounding areas.

Cooler temps helped crews make progress Monday morning, but it’s still just 10% contained.

Firefighters from 36 different districts, including Central Oregon, continue to help the effort.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kafmann made the trek to Maupin Monday morning to get a sense of how the locals are dealing with a fire so close to town during the busy rafting season.