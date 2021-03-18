▶️ Latino community welcomes Mosaic Medical’s vaccination expansion efforts

By STEELE HAUGEN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Mosaic Medical is expanding vaccination efforts in Central Oregon to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

A pilot program allows the clinic to reach out to people not currently eligible under state guidelines.

This effort with Mosaic Medical is to address the inequities that are being revealed and therefore to serve more people who are a part of those groups who are being disproportionately impacted by the virus to make sure they are getting vaccinated,” said Latino Community Association Executive Director Brad Porterfield.

The Latino Community Association is partnering with Mosaic Medical to reach minorities and help them get vaccinated.

“They are being more impacted yet receiving vaccinations at a lower rate, proportionally so,” said Porterfield.

Porterfield says there is a disconnect when it comes to information getting to the Latino population.

“It is a question of language; it is also an access to that technology,” Porterfield said. “It’s cultural whether or not you can connect to that technology.”

LCA’s Milagros Aparicio calls Latinos front line workers.

“We have housekeepers, we have restaurant owners and we have in the agriculture area as well,” Aparicio said.

Mosaic Medical was swamped with calls today from people trying to get in for their shot.

“It warms my heart that now we are eligible for one thing, that before we were unseen,” Aparicio.

Other groups eligible for the vaccine include existing Mosaic patients 45 and older, residents of public housing, migrant workers and people with limited English.

“We know it is a great opportunity,” Porterfield said. “We know Latinos will access that service and be grateful.”

If all vaccine appointments are taken, Mosaic suggests trying again next week.