▶️ Latest storm piles more snow on California mountains

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cold low pressure system spinning off the coast of California is sending bands of rain and snow across the state.

Mountain travel is difficult Wednesday as the storm adds to an epic snowpack.

Forecasters say the storm was not as strong as the systems that pounded the state all winter but that chains are required for vehicles on highways through the Sierra Nevada.

A section of U.S. 395 on the eastern side of the range is closed due to snowfall.

The Mammoth Mountain ski resort in the Eastern Sierra says this has been its snowiest season on record, with 695 inches at the main lodge and 870 inches on the summit of the 11,053-foot peak.