▶️ Large-scale grazing study begins that could restore sage grouse habitat

by Steve Kaufmann

The Greater Sage-Grouse almost landed on the endangered species list a few years ago.

Despite not being listed in 2015, the bird still faces threats to its existence.

A new research project east of Bend hopes to find a way to restore grouse habitat while the Bureau of Land Management reviews its sage grouse conservation plan.

You can find more information on the revision process with instructions on how to comment on the plan here: https://www.blm.gov/blog/2022-01-14/2022-next-steps-greater-sage-grouse-conservation