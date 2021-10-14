▶️ Land sale won’t pull funds from other projects, Housing Works says

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

A 1.14 acre parcel of land at NE 27th St. and Connors Ave. in Bend will be sold to Housing Works after a 2-1 vote from Deschutes County Commissioners Wednesday.

Housing Works will complete the $900,000 purchase using funds from Bend’s Affordable Housing Fee collections.

The land is set to host 30 to 40 affordable housing units and a new Mosaic Medical Clinic.

Commissioner Phil Chang argued the county shouldn’t make Housing Works pay for land with money that could be used for further affordable housing efforts.

“Those dollars left in the hands of the Affordable Housing Committee for the City of Bend could leverage hundreds of additional units of affordable housing in our community,” Chang said.

The purchase would use almost all of the $1,000,000 typically generated by the Affordable Housing Fund each year, according to the city’s Affordable Housing Coordinator Racheal Baker.

She said since council adopted the fund in 2006, money is collected from 1/3 of 1% of a residential development’s total building permit valuation.

Housing Works Executive Director David Brandt confirmed Thursday the purchase won’t take funds away from other projects.

“We don’t have any other uses for the money right now and it’s a good piece of property for us,” Brandt said. “There is very little property available on the market right now.”

He said the parcel is ideal, as it is located directly next to other properties they own.

Commissioner Tony DeBone said Thursday the transaction is just one of many between the city and the county, and funds are already committed to more affordable housing in Bend.

“We have the American Rescue Plan dollars, and a $1.5 million commitment has been made for the City of Bend,” he said. “$750,000 has been allocated already for the City of Bend for managed camps…so there’s millions of dollars going both ways in this situation.

“This is one land transaction for a fair value, and there’s other federal dollars being injected into the system for other housing units also.”

Commissioner Chang said the county’s projects could also be funded through raising property taxes or using reserve funds.

But DeBone argues that every bit of the sale money is needed for projects.

“There’s definitely different ways to fund this, but it costs million dollars to even get to a multi-million dollar project,” DeBone said. “Architectural fees, planning, permitting…so it’s good to have dollars in the bank as we’re building into these projects.”