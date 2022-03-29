▶️ Land near OSU-Cascades set to become multifamily housing

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Deschutes County is planning to sell land for more affordable housing.

The land, located near Oregon State University-Cascades, was discussed during an executive session for Deschutes County Commissioners Monday afternoon.

Seven acres of land on 19755 Simpson Ave now sits as a vacant lot not too far from the OSU-Cascades campus and a quick drive from the businesses on Century Drive.

Commissioners talked through the proposals put forth by several development companies to transform the land into affordable housing.

However, there are some folks who are not on board with a big development in their area.

“To me it read ‘who can build this the fastest, the most, and pay us the most money,’” said Brian Gingerich, a concerned citizen, regarding the written proposal for the land.

He owns a home directly up against the land slotted for development.

Gingerich said instead of proposed apartments ranging from one to three bedroom apartments, he’d rather see single family homes owned by those families.

“300 units of apartments doesn’t seem to serve the purpose that everyone is talking about,” Gingerich said, “You’re giving lip service to affordable housing but not giving people opportunities.”

“We’re given a fixed piece of land on a fixed parcel size and a fixed budget,” said Commissioner Phil Chang. “You can often produce many more affordable rental units, apartments, than you can provide affordable home ownership units.”

Six different development plans seek to create apartment blocks facing Simpson Avenue with parking facing the neighboring houses.

Proposed housing is considered affordable by being 60% of the median income for renters and 80% for home buyers in the area.

“For me, the driving concern is going to be how do we provide the most affordable housing opportunities for our working class community,” Chang said.

The affordable housing development could aid students looking for housing outside of the OSU-Cascades campus, but the college declined to comment on the matter.

Currently, the land stands as a park, with trails homemade mountain biking ramps.

“You’d literally have to level ¾’s of a mile and there’s a lot of topography there, there’s a lot of mature ponderosas,” Gingerich said.

“If the ultimate use of this land is to be as a park, then someone should have come up with a park proposal and blocked the land to become a park,” Chang said.

The land changed zoning to medium range housing due to an urban growth boundary change.

“There was really no public notice,” Gingerich said about the zoning change, “It was buried in thousands and thousands of pages.”

“We hear concerns about medium density residential zoning from one end of Forest Ridge,” Chang said, “The other block is almost all multi-family housing.”

The commissioners did discuss the plans for the land today, and will announce their decision during a public meeting this Wednesday.

We reached out to Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone, and both declined to comment.