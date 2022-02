by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Tuesday night the Ridgeview Ravens (11-6) girls basketball team took care of business at home defeating the Hood River Valley Eagles (5-8) 60-18.

Also Tuesday night, the Redmond Panthers (9-8) upset the Crook County Cowgirls (15-2) 35-33.

The Panthers host Ridgeview this Friday at 6 p.m., while Crook County travels to The Dalles to take on the RiverHawks this Saturday at 1:30 p.m.