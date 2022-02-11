▶️ Lady Hawk wrestlers eyeing team state title after success at districts

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

High school girls wrestling has been growing in popularity over the past few years in Oregon.

Not only has it made its way to the La Pine wrestling room, but it’s also come with a lot of success.

Skilled Female athletes at La Pine High School are becoming trail blazers in the sport of wrestling, while at the same time, trying to leave their own legacy.

The La Pine wrestling program brought seven girls to the Region 3 District Tournament at Redmond High last weekend.

Of those seven, five qualified for state, of those five, two finished second and three became district champions.

“It’s been amazing to see I think just girls are just coming to realize what potential they are able to have just mentally and physically, they are a lot more capable than they think,” said junior La Pine district champion Kira Kerr.

As a team the Lady Hawks took second at districts.

Unlike the boys division, who compete against their own classification, the girls compete against all classifications, at all levels, no matter what size the school.

“If you are going to play the mental game before you go out there, ‘oh my gosh this person is from a 6A school’ you are going out there beat already,” said Kerr.

The girls practice with the boys, doing the exact same drills, no matter how tough.

“I think that that pays dividends cause it teaches them to be pretty tough and persevere through some of that tough grind that wrestling brings,” said head wrestling coach and athletic director Aaron Flack. “We have tough girls and it shows. It showed with our success this year and hopefully goes right to state.’

The goal is to bring home a state title and the team is confident.

“I think we have a good chance,” said Kerr

The Lady Hawks are competing at the state tournament Thursday, February 24, and if you are hoping to catch some wrestling action, you are in luck because the tournament is here in Central Oregon at Culver High School.