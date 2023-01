▶️ Lady Buffs take down Molalla, Cowgirls defeat Rangers and Saints win at home

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News | Friday night 1A Trinity Lutheran boys basketball (16-4) defeated Gilchrist 72-12. Crook County Cowgirls (9-7) beats Estacada 67-23. Madras Lady Buffs (10-7) beat Molalla (10-5) at home 62-53.