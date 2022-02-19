▶️ Lady Buffs capture 11th straight win, claim TVC league title

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

There’s a Buffalo stampede heading straight into an undefeated league record.

The Madras girls basketball team is on an 11-game winning streak, including wins over some of the top 4A teams in the state.

Friday night they defeated Corbett (18-3) to capture a Tri-Valley Conference league title.

Madras started the season with a 3-7 record, but turned things around and are now 14-7 overall, 9-0 in the TVC.

They still have one game left against the number five ranked team in the state, the Gladstone Gladiators (16-3).

That game is Monday at 7 p.m. at Gladstone High School.