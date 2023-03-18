▶️ La Pine baseball plays double-header at Vince Genna Stadium’s new turf field

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The La Pine Hawks baseball team played in a double-header at Vince Genna Stadium and its new turf infield Friday night.

The Hawks lost to South Umpqua in their first game 7-6 and defeated Joseph 13-10 in their second game.

“State championship is our one goal,” said senior Dawson Cook. “That’s our only goal. We want to play good quality baseball all year and just continue to keep getting better and better.”

La Pine had to play at the Bend Elks stadium because the school baseball field was unplayable due to recent weather.

The Hawks play Elmira at home Tuesday at 4:30