▶️ Kids compete in ninja warrior challenge

Kids ages 5 -12 got the chance to compete in a ninja warrior challenge on Sunday.

The event took place at Free Spirit, a recreational studio in the Old Mill.

There was a winner for each category, split between age groups 5-7, 8-9 and 10-12. The owners say they had a good turnout, and the kids had a lot of fun testing their skills.

This is the third year holding this event, and the owners say they will continue each year – it’s getting so popular they may even start offering the challenge twice a year.

