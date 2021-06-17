▶️ KC and Ron’s Morning Show celebrates 25 years on-air

by Hannah Sievert

Not everything lasts forever.

The average first marriage in the U.S. spans seven years.

The average job lasts around four years.

But KC and Ron’s morning radio show on 98.3 The Twins has no end in sight.

“Where has the time gone I guess?” co-host Ron Alvarez said. “It went by so fast.”

This month, KC and Ron’s morning show is celebrating 25 years on air.

“A miracle comes to mind,” co-host KC Caldwell said, laughing.

Caldwell and Alvarez aren’t married or siblings or twins. But they do have a connection that’s kept them showing up each day for a quarter century.

“I think we just hit it off from the very beginning,” Alvarez said. “There was a dynamic even before we were on the air together. There was just a spark.”

Their show began in 1996 and has lasted through changing technology, an evolving industry, Bend’s growth boom and first kids, houses and dogs.

“I had come from a larger market and a larger market is just not all that,” Caldwell said. “If you can be in a community, grow with a community, make a difference in a community–that’s priceless.”

There are too many memorable moments from 25 years on air to name all of them, but one day in particular still stands out.

“I think one of the biggest memories we have is we were on the air for 9/11,” Alvarez said. “We just threw the format out the window that morning, didn’t play any music, and just took phone calls all morning.”

After 25 years, are either Ron or KC ready to move on?

“We’re not qualified to do anything else,” Alvarez said, laughing.

Ron and KC say it’s their listeners, called their “Twinster” family, that keeps them coming back every morning.

“I would love to say, I love working with you,” Caldwell told Alvarez.

“What’s not to love?” Alvarez said. “I love working with you too.”

To celebrate the anniversary, KC and Ron are hosting a concert at General Duffy’s Watering Hole in Redmond on June 26.

Tickets can be found here.