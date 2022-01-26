▶️ ‘Juneuary’ weather could have lasting snowpack impacts

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Blue skies and sunshine, it’s not unusual for Central Oregon, but the spring-like temperatures in January are.

“The latest numbers put Bend at above 50 degrees, so it’s above normal,” said Edward Townsend, the Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service in Pendelton.

According to Weather Spark, Bend’s average high temperature in January is 42 degrees.

It was almost 60 degrees over the weekend.

And the continued warm weather could have an impact on the current snowpack.

“The concern being, we were building a nice snowpack up till about mid-January,” said Scott Oviatt, the Snow Survey Supervisor at the National Resources Conservation Service, “and now the benefits of that have been flatlined.”

Those benefits are essential to aiding farmers with excess water and leaving the desert vegetation healthy.

Experts told us the next 3 to 4 weeks are essential for winter weather impacts.

“This spring is going to be critical to begin to alleviate the effects to alleviating the drought,” Oviatt said, “We’re not going to get out of the drought this year regardless of what happens, but we can hopefully rebound the multi year drought.”

However, places that rely on snow like Mt. Bachelor are more optimistic.

“Things are going strong,” said Dustin Fletcher, the Brand and Content Manager for Mt. Bachelor, “Our base is sitting comfortably at 64 inches. We’re spinning all the way to the top, and things are good.”

With the warm weather, Central Oregonians are making the most of it.

We called multiple golf courses around the area, and they said they’ve never seen it this busy during this time of year.

As for when this “Juneuary” weather will pass…

“Monday, Sunday, Monday area for a new weather system to start moving in. So that’s what we’re looking at,” Fletcher said when asked what the Mt. Bachelor meteorologists think will happen.

So no need to worry just yet.

“If we still see these extended periods of above-normal temperatures, that is a concern,” Oviatt said.