▶️ Jefferson Co. schools still working on plan for fall; hybrid model in play

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

‘509-J Will Open Schools in the Fall’, is the first message that appears on the Jefferson County Schools website.

Superintendent Ken Parshall says that they are still discussing how that opening will take place between the three options of in-person, online, or a hybrid version of learning.

I spoke with several Madras area parents about what they’d like to see for students, come fall.

“I would love to see kiddos return to school in the fall!” said Rebecca Martinez. “I’m a single mom and I work full time and it’s almost impossible to try and homeschool my kids.”

“I’d like the kids to be able to go back to school in a safe manner that ensures the safety of students and teachers and staff,” Melissa Irvine said.

Parshall added the school district would like to have in-person learning in the fall, but discussions were still being had with the school district and community.

“My kids haven’t gone to school in the last six months, so I’m really concerned that the distance learning is not really effective,” Martinez said.

“Honestly, I think that board members and staff and teachers will probably come up with a good plan that allows physical distancing and kiddos to maybe not mx in big groups but to be in smaller cohorts together,” Irvine said.

Parshall says they should have a draft for what may take place in the fall in the next week or two.