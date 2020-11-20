▶️ ‘It’ll change your perspective’: Bend man hopes his COVID experience can help save a life

COVID fatigue, COVID exhaustion and just being “over it.”
Feelings we are all probably guilty of, but we can’t lower our guard.
That lesson came the hard way for a Bend man.
He describes himself as healthy, active, and with no underlying conditions.
But despite his clean bill of health, his COVID diagnosis and symptoms landed him in the hospital – twice.
Tonight, he shares his story with Central Oregon Daily’s Samantha O’Connor hoping to inspire all of us to keep protecting each other.
