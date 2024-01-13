▶️ International Japanese wrestling team showcases skills at the Oregon Classic

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Oregon Wrestling Classic is back at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

“Awesome tournament here, hosted in Central Oregon,” said Bend Senior High Junior Eric Larwin. “We get to see lots of teams from everywhere, all over the state, that come here, and we can scrap, and it’s a great time just to get out here and just wrestle our best and, you know, be the best version of ourself and have some tough competition.”

Unlike most high school tournaments, this one is called a dual tournament.

Teams bring out their best wrestlers in each weight class, from smallest to heaviest, with a team score at the end.

This year, the tournament featured the International Japanese Wrestling team, taking on some of the best wrestlers in Oregon.

“This is my first time, and I love it,” Redmond Senior Orinn Hubbard said. “I just got worked, but it’s experience. It’s another match. One match club, just one step closer.”

The rules differed from the regular folk-style high school wrestling, as they competed in freestyle wrestling.

Team Oregon won the first match of the dual, but after that, it was all team Japan, showing off incredible technique and their skills to the crowd.

“I thought that was so interesting, just getting to know the person, and I’ll have that for the rest of my life,” Hubbard said.

When the match finished, wrestlers exchanged singlets and conversations, getting to know people worldwide through the commonality of the love of wrestling.

Saturday, the gates open at 7 a.m.

It costs $15 for adults and $5 for kids.

At 7 p.m., the championship matches start.