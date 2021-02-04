▶️ Indoor pool renovations nearly complete at Juniper Swim & Fitness

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

With indoor facilities closed by the pandemic, Bend Park & Recreation is busy renovating the indoor pools at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center, the district’s oldest and most popular assets.

Pool tanks, gutters, decks, drains and filtration systems are being renovated in the Juniper Swim Center’s two indoor pools, which are more than 40-years-old.

“Both the children’s pool and the 25-meter pool are being replaced with a Mertha liner. That Mertha liner will have a soft bottom,” said Clare Gordon, Juniper Swim and Fitness Center assistant manager. “Folks that use the pool for water walking, any kind of playing, are going to notice a much more comfortable experience in the pool compared to that concrete bottom.”

Other improvements during the $3.2 million renovations include:

new deck grades that will make getting in and out of both pools easier

permanent stairs with railings into the 25-meter pool

a deck level overflow system which means no more exposed open gutters into which swimmers lost hundreds of goggles over the years.

“We are looking forward to the day we can reopen. It comes back to the governor’s orders of moving to the Orange risk level,” Gordon said. “Currently we are in the Red. As soon as we move up to Orange it will take us about 7 days to open our fitness classes at reduced capacity as well as our fitness center and pool.”

When swimming is again permitted, the action will shift to Juniper’s 50-meter Olympic pool and the new indoor pools at the Larkspur Community Center.

Juniper’s two indoor pools should be ready for use by summer without a 3-meter-high dive.

The district would have been required to dig out a substantial portion of the 25-meter indoor pool’s shallow end to meet current high dive requirements.

Two low diving boards and a rope swing will remain.