by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s been there for more than half a century – a fixture on the Bend restaurant scene and a landmark thousands of cars drive by every day.

And you can have the old Pilot Butte Drive-In location for $1.2 million.

Unfortunately, up to this point, nobody wants the run-down building or land it sits on.

So what’s happening with the iconic burger and breakfast joint?

It’s proving to be a tough sell for developers.