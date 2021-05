by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A portion of Crook County’s residents — about 30% — have chosen to get the COVID vaccine.

But many other residents of Prineville say they don’t trust the vaccine and don’t have plans to get it.

Central Oregon Daily’s Hannah Sievert went to Prineville Wednesday to ask people for their opinion about the shot.

We also spoke with Dr. Natalie Good, lead physician at St. Charles Prineville, about how she hopes many residents will change their mind.