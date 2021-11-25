▶️ I Like Pie participants raise funds for non-profits and gobble up pie

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

More people participate in organized running events on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year.

On Thursday, nearly 2,000 people ran or strolled along the Deschutes River in Bend during the annual “I Like Pie” event.

The “I Like Pie” Run is a 1.5- or 2.5-mile loop on the Deschutes River Trail starting and ending in the Old Mill District.

Adults, children, toddlers in strollers and lots of dogs participated.

“It’s a great opportunity to recognize our thankfulness for the community we live in and raise money for two worthy causes in Boys and Girls Club and Neighbor Impact,” said Scott Douglass, CEO of Cascade Relays.

Instead of a gang start, this year’s event allowed participants a two hour window in which to start and finish, and then eat pie in a decidedly relaxed and social atmosphere.

“We walked and just enjoyed ourselves. We’ve only lived in Bend forever and this is our first time,” said Darla Roselle.

Organizers say mild weather brings out the biggest crowds.

This year about 1,400 people registered in advance.

Another 600 registered the morning of the event.

Participants received stylish “I Like Pie” beanies and a slice of pie, topped with whipped cream.

“Because my mom wanted me. I like pie and I like exercise,” said Penn Hahn, Bend.

“We are able to run and then eat pie. It’s all about the calorie intake that we are going to have today and get a couple of miles in before you start eating pie,” Douglass said.

This year’s I Like Pie event is projected to raise nearly $40,000 for Neighbor Impact and the Boys & Girls Club.