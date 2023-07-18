▶️ Hunnell Road residents react to homeless sweep after judge denies delay

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Despite a lawsuit to try and delay the sweep and clearing of Hunnell and Clausen roads, it will proceed as planned.

A group of homeless living there took the City of Bend to court to delay the clearing, saying it was too rushed.

Now, many of those people are supposed to be out by midnight.

“People are just scrambling, trying to get out of here, and those that don’t get it will tomorrow,” said former Hunnell Road resident Stacy Ray. “You know, because there are a few that say, oh no, I am not moving, but they’re going to move. We lost in court today.”

Hunnell Road residents and a few friends helping Monday evening reacted to the news they had to leave.

“Well, I just found out about it five minutes ago,” said Dan Mooney, who was helping his Hunnell Road resident friends. “I am just here helping my friends pack their things up, helping them out, but they don’t know where they are going. They got no idea. They are scared.”

After the effort to postpone the sweep was denied, the City says it will proceed with the temporary closure and clean-up of the Hunnell and Clausen area.

Several on Hunnell Road said they were unaware of the court’s decision and had to leave that night.

The City stated they’d been notified, saying;

“The City’s communication with people living out there has been very consistent and thorough and has said that we would close the area as of midnight tonight.”

“The 23-ish individuals who were given seven-day extensions because of their accommodations were notified that they have an extra seven days to move.”

Several, if not all, of the RVs on the roads do not run or work.

“You see,” said Ray. “There is nobody out here, and people have to be gone by midnight, and there is no one saying hey, here is drug rehab, here is a job fair, here is mental health or any of that.”

While the actual clean-up of Hunnell Road could take weeks, those living there have hours to get out.