▶️ Hundreds gather to show their aloha spirit and support Maui relief efforts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The aloha spirit was alive and well at General Duffy’s in Redmond Sunday.

Hundreds of people showed up in their Hawaiian attire to help raise funds and essentials for First Responders and the local community devastated by the Maui fires.

Boats provided by Madras Marine were filled up with donations, alongside lei making, a silent auction, Hawaiian dancers and island style food.

Live music was provided by Bill Keale and proceeds raised go to the Hawaiian Council’s Kāko‘o Maui Fund.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Local Hawaiian musician to perform at General Duffy’s Maui fundraiser Sunday

RELATED: Bare electrical wire, leaning poles on Maui were possible cause of deadly fires