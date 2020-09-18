▶️ Humane Society lends a hand to animal shelters affected by Oregon fires

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

After a long four-hour drive, 27 cats and kittens from southern Oregon arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon today.

They were brought by Peg Stewart, who runs Feral Cats Advocacy in Medford.

“It’s a bit tense because you’re worried about their health and comfort,” Stewart said about the drive.

The advocacy group expects an influx in cats who need homes due to several fires burning in Jackson County.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon had enough capacity in their cat section to offer help.

“Our hope is that by bringing in 27 cats from the Phoenix area, that now allows them to bring in more cats and assist their own community,” Lynne Ouchida, community outreach manager for HSCO, said.

Because of HSCO’s help, the Feral Cats Advocacy will now have 27 more spaces for cats that will be rescued in the fires in the next few weeks.

“We’ve always had a lack of homes for the kittens we have in Jackson County,” Stewart said. “The fire is compounding the problem.”

The kittens need to undergo medical exams and many need to be spade and neutered, but the cats will be available for adoption within the next few weeks.