▶️ HS football coaches, players hope OHA changes course on restrictions

February 8th – it’s a date circled on high school football players and coaches’ calendars across the state.

That’s the date the OSAA will allow practices to begin, but whether that happens still hangs in the balance.

The Oregon Health Authority and governor’s office still have football listed as a prohibited contact sports list, which means there will be no football until it’s removed.

Meanwhile, coaches and parents across the state are signing petitions to allow their kids to play.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom has the story.