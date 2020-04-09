▶️ How are you doing? La Pine edition

We’re now three weeks into the new world of COVID-19.

Your favorite restaurant is take-out only, you can’t park at the trailhead of your favorite trail and your kids’ school is closed UNTIL FALL.

Any one of those things would be enough for a blood pressure spike.

Put them together with everything else we’re dealing with and, well, it’s understandable if we’re inching toward our breaking point.

We’ve visited with folks in Bend, Madras and Prineville, so today Central Oregon Daily News Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann went south to La Pine this morning to ask one simple question:

How are you doing?

See our past stories here:

