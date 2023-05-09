▶️ Housing, commercial development Timber Yards approved by planning commission

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new development is working to transform 33 acres of dirt into a plethora of housing and commercial space in Bend.

The Bend Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday on the Timber Yards master Plan.

“We have this really rough crossing right on the apex of this horizontal curve, and everyone knows what I’m talking about,” said Transight Consulting for Timber Yards Development, Joe Bessman during a presentation. “When we come in here, part of our first phase is going around about there, not only to slow down traffic, which is what it’s going to do but to have those enhanced pedestrian crossings around there.”

The development would be on SW Industrial Way, next to the Box Factory and the Old Mill District.

It would include 1,600 housing units, a 180-room hotel, retail and office space.

The Bend Planning Commission heard from developers and designers for the project and the public.

Several people spoke from businesses right next door to neighborhood associations and environmental groups.

“We’re very excited about the development,” said Co-Founder of the Crux Fermentation Project, Paul Evers. “We’re excited by the plan, the conceptual plan. We’re excited by the team.”

“We’re very nervous about what that future holds for the business, as well as fire safety for customers and employees, that we have continued access.”

“Simply put, this project is transformative not only for this project site but for the entire core area in the city of Bend,” said Cities and Towns Program Manager at Central Oregon LandWatch Corie Harlan.

“We are the little village being trampled by elephants,” said Karen Harding with Old Bend Neighborhood. “The Timber Yards development offers much to our city, but without traffic mitigation on Sizemore, the elephants will trample our dogs, our children, and the safety of our neighborhood. Please redirect the elephants.”

The planning commission discussed the project before they decided to recommend the development to City Council unanimously.