▶️ Housing advocate, economist respond to Stone Creek apartment pushback

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

We shared a story yesterday about a petition opposing a proposed apartment complex in the Stone Creek neighborhood in Bend, which has so far garnered 105 signatures.

Bend community members have pushed back against similar projects, such as the upcoming complex near the Box Factory and the proposed development in the parking lot by Riverbend Park.

The NIMBY voices are strong, but the need is stronger.

“We have a housing crisis in this city,” said Byron Buck, a member of the Bend YIMBY Action group which stands for ‘Yes In My Back Yard’.

“Teachers, policemen, firemen, nurses…all are struggling with rent and housing prices here.”

Parking and increased traffic are often cited as top concerns for many when a new apartment location is selected.

Buck does not believe it’s a strong enough argument to outweigh the need for more housing in the city.

“The permit process really takes care of issues like traffic and parking, the development standards really require a certain amount of parking for each unit here, and the city requires a traffic studies to be done when there’s a major project going in,” he said.

“Once it’s in, they’ll discover that life really doesn’t change much.”

In Deschutes County, unemployment is 8/10ths of a percent away from pre-pandemic levels, but a crisis remains for some, and housing is at the root.

“What we’re seeing is that pinch point is in entry level jobs, our lower wage workforce,” said Damon Runberg, Regional Economist for the Oregon Unemployment Department.

“Retail trade workers, leisure and hospitality workers, so this is many of the people who work at restaurants and the hotels, that are sort of the backbone of our tourism industry.

“I think all of us locals also appreciate the leisure sector as well, being able to ski at Mt. Bachelor, or go to a local restaurant. Those are really important elements.

“These are some of the workers who are struggling the most to afford housing today.

“There’s only a few ways that you can increase the supply of those workers when we’re approaching record unemployment here in Central Oregon. One of those answers is in migration.”

Runberg feels encouraged by the number of new developments planned for Bend.

“Our construction industry is seeing the demand, and they are building housing of all different types, they are building apartments like the one we’re talking about here, and it’s been really impressive to see that market response, because not a lot of communities are able to or are building as quickly as we are, so that’s the good news,” he said.

There are currently 877 multi-family units under construction in Bend city limits, and 110 were completed between last July and now.

Buck said it’s important to welcome housing of all kinds into the city to create a balanced community.

“I’ve got three homes going up behind me right along one side, and I’m fine with it. I realize we need more housing in it, and part of being a good neighbor is accepting new neighbors in various densities and styles all over the city.”