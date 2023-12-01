▶️ Holiday spirit shines at Northwest Crossing tree lighting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Thursday night was the annual tree lighting in Northwest Crossing.

Hundreds gathered, drinking hot chocolate in festive gear, waiting for the arrival of Old Saint Nick.

Whether this lighting was a first experience or an annual tradition, the Tree lighting is a memory not easily forgotten.

“So we came to the very first tree lighting in that northwest crossing, and we rented several sets,” said Kristine McGovern. “Tonight is special because it’s his last one because he’ll be leaving for college and won’t be here next year.”

“It’s cool seeing all the little kids,” said Wes McGovern. “I remember being their age, all excited about the hot cocoa and Santa riding and on the fire trucks. So it’s cool to come full circle.”