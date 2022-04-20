▶️ Hikers adapt to Pilot Butte road reconstruction project

The road to the summit of Pilot Butte remains closed as construction ramps up at one of the state’s most popular parks..

Hiking options on Pilot Butte are limited these days due to reconstruction of the road to the summit. That also effects the trail that parallels the road.

There are other trails still open.

“It’s gonna be tight especially when they start grinding,” said Joe Wanamaker, Pilot Butte Park Manager. “There’s going to be large, noisy equipment and these operators aren’t going to be able to see or hear people coming up the road. There’s going to be a lot of trucks rolling when they start doing the asphalt, so it will be a real safety hazard. We just ask people to stay off the road.”

It’s a big ask of the one million people who visit the summit of Pilot Butte each year.

“We don’t care. We just use the dirt trail, go up to the top and turn around,” said Patrick Campbell of Bend.

“I’m glad they are making the improvements. It’ll be nice when it’s done,” said Karen Malanga, Bend.

Until work is complete, the hundreds of people who hike up the butte every day are forced to use other trails in the park.

“Normally we walk the road because I don’t have as good as balance as I used to, but we managed today, just fine going up the trail. They keep it quite groomed,” said Diana of Bend.

“It’s just good exercise. Either route has always been good,” said Roger, also from Bend.

“We know we have a lot of regular users who come up here every day. We know it’s a hardship having the road and trail closed but we do ask their cooperation. I appreciate so far that most people have been observing the closure,” Wanamaker said.

Trail counters confirm Pilot Butte is one of the busiest state parks in Oregon, a benefit many in Central Oregon feel everyday.