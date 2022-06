by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Bend Lava Bears hosted the Oregon City Pioneers Tuesday night.

Oregon City defeated Bend 4-0 in nine innings in the semifinal state playoff game.

The Pioneers move on to the state championship game at the University of Oregon on Saturday, facing the No. 1 seeded Tigard Tigers.

Bend defeated Franklin 14-0 in the first round, defeated Mountainside 6-2 in the second round and McMinnville 13-3 in the quarterfinals before losing to Oregon city.