▶️ High school sports are back and so are the fans

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Summit Storm hosted the Bend Lava Bears during their first home game of the season Tuesday night.

“We got our first volleyball game of the season as you can see, camo out versus Bend High,” said Summit High senior Parker Meredith. “We haven’t had an in-person volleyball game since before COVID, so everyone is hyped right now.”

“Last year we were sitting in the classrooms, not doing anything,” said Bend High senior Ocean Eisenberg. “To get out there with your fellow students and cheer for your team is really great. Build character, you meet new people and it helps your team win.”

Bend High versus Summit volleyball.

In a packed gym, with roaring fans.

“I have never seen a crowd this big,” Meredith said. “It’s awesome!”

The Bend High student section wore nice shirts and backwards hats.

“It’s frat out tonight,” Eisenberg. “They are all the rich kids, they all go to Summit. They are all the frat kids, so we wear our nice collared shirts and our nice shoes and nice shorts and we come represent at their house.”

Summit storm in camo.

“We are playing the Lava Bears, so we are going bear hunting tonight,” Meredith said.

Last season, only a limited number of fans could attend games due to COVID restrictions.

“It was very quiet last year and very subdued, but it is great to get everyone back in here,” Summit High Parent Dan Goodrich said.

“It just makes all the difference having the energy of a live gym,” Bend High parent Grant Hardgrave added.

The in-person crowd brought it up a notch.

“It’s hard to put a finger on it, but it’s just that energy that is there, it is hard to define and especially with these cross town rivalry games, anything can happen,” Hardgrave concluded. “It is always a great game when the Bears and Summit play.”