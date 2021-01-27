▶️ High Lakes Elem. parents notified of COVID case ‘associated’ with school

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Matt Vogel was one of many parents to receive a letter from High Lakes Elementary in Bend Monday.

“A person associated with your child’s school has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” the letter said. “At this time, no additional measures need to be taken. We are providing this letter, and letters like it in the future, to raise awareness of the ways that we can all work to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and to provide you with timely information about cases in our community that have a nexus to our schools.”

Vogel says he’s not concerned.

He’s just happy to have his kids, 2nd-grader Bryce and 5th-grader McKenna, back in school.

“I guess I’m one of the parents that’s less worried about the COVID issue than I think most of the parents,” Vogel said.

According to Julianne Repman, Bend-La Pine Schools communication and safety director, notices like these are standard practice.

The school district uses similar messaging with cases of whooping cough or meningitis, she said.

Repman tells Central Oregon Daily News this has also been done “when persons positive for COVID have had interaction with our sporting teams, limited in-person instruction classes, or in the workplace.”

Vogel said he knows there could be risks in having kids and teachers back in the classroom.

“The importance of our kids’ education and their social life…it’s paramount that they’re in school,” he said.

Repman adds that contact tracing would take place and those exposed would be contacted if the school district was made aware that a person with COVID was in close contact with students or staff.

Vogel says he appreciates the school’s transparency.

“I think doing that is paramount, for sure,” Vogel said.