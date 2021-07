by Steele Haugen

The Oregon High Desert Storm football team has been living in Central Oregon for four months now.

Players are housed throughout the area in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville.

The team has a home game this Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Yakima Canines.

Central Oregon Daily’s Steele Haugen spent a day with the team finding out how their new lives are going here in the High Desert.