▶️ High Desert Happenings: Nov. 3-5

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Here are some events happening around the High Desert this weekend!

Friday

First Friday Art Walk in Bend and Redmond from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Fort Building Playgroup at the Downtown Bend Library from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Snowflake Boutique at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday

24th Annual Turkey Trot & 5k Run-Walk at COCC, registration starts at 9:30 a.m.

Therapy Rabbit Meet & Greet at the Deschutes Public Library from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Flannel and Frost Event at the Boys and Girl’s Club starting at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday

Not’cho Grandma’s Bingo at Silver Moon Brewing from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Crater Lake Spirits Espresso War at Worthy Brewing starting at 12:00 p.m.