▶️ High Desert Happenings: Jan. 26 – Jan. 28

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s the final weekend of January, and there’s plenty of ways for you to enjoy your time across the High Desert.

Friday

Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament at Tetherow from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Cascade Crafter Winter Wonderland at the Sunriver Craft Cabin all weekend

Singles Mingle Comedy Show at Silver Moon Brewing starting at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

Craft Closet Clean Out at Craft Kitchen & Brewery from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Free Day at the High Desert Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Piano Concert at the Meissner Lodge starting at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday

Family Game Day with Modern Games at the Deschutes Public Library from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Sunday Funday Trivia at the Commons Café & Taproom starting at 6:00 p.m.

Sparrow Clubs Fundraiser at Mountain Air Trampoline Park from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.