▶️ High Desert Happenings: Jan. 26 – Jan. 28

It’s the final weekend of January, and there’s plenty of ways for you to enjoy your time across the High Desert.
Friday
Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament at Tetherow from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Cascade Crafter Winter Wonderland at the Sunriver Craft Cabin all weekend
Singles Mingle Comedy Show at Silver Moon Brewing starting at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday
Craft Closet Clean Out at Craft Kitchen & Brewery from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Free Day at the High Desert Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Piano Concert at the Meissner Lodge starting at 5:00 p.m.
Sunday
Family Game Day with Modern Games at the Deschutes Public Library from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Sunday Funday Trivia at the Commons Café & Taproom starting at 6:00 p.m.
Sparrow Clubs Fundraiser at Mountain Air Trampoline Park from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.