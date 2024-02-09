▶️ High Desert Happenings: Feb. 9 – Feb. 11

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Happy first weekend of February! The High Desert is kicking off the month of love with plenty of different events around Central Oregon

Friday

Champagne Drip at the Volcanic Theater Pub at 8:00 p.m.

My Naughty Valentines Sip and Decorate Cookie Class at American Legion Riders of Redmond Post 44 starting at 6:00 p.m.

Arenacross Nationals Tour at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Night Shift Luxe Amore at The Barrel Room at Immersion Brewing from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

A Grateful Night at the High Desert Music Hall starting at 7:00 p.m.

RBK Women’s Consignment Event at Riverhouse Convention Center from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday

All-You-Can-Eat Super Bowl Party at the Hideaway Tavern Bend & Redmond starting at 1:00 p.m.

Not’Cho Grandma’s Bingo at Silver Moon Brewing starting at 10:00 a.m.

David Kreitzer Open Gallery and Studio at David Kreitzer Gallery & Studio starting at 1:00 p.m.